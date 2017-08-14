Morgan Park Man Rescues Drowning Woman on Saint Louis River

Noah VanRiper overheard an emergency on his scanner and rushed to the river near Blackmer Park

DULUTH, Minn. – A Morgan Park man is being called a hero after he saved a woman from committing suicide yesterday.

36–year–old Noah VanRiper overheard an emergency on a scanner and rushed to the Saint Louis River near Blackmer Park.

It was there he found a 52–year–old woman trying to drown herself in the river. VanRiper told officers at the scene he was comfortable swimming out to rescue her and .

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the patient was alert and talking with emergency personal once back on shore and taken to a nearby hospital with non–life threatening injuries.