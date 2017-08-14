Morgan Park Man Rescues Drowning Woman on Saint Louis River

Noah VanRiper overheard an emergency on his scanner and rushed to the river near Blackmer Park
Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – A Morgan Park man is being called a hero after he saved a woman from committing suicide yesterday.

36–year–old Noah VanRiper overheard an emergency on a scanner and rushed to the Saint Louis River near Blackmer Park.

It was there he found a 52–year–old woman trying to drown herself in the river. VanRiper told officers at the scene he was comfortable swimming out to rescue her and .

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the patient was alert and talking with emergency personal once back on shore and taken to a nearby hospital with non–life threatening injuries.

 

 

