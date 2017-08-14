Mother of Man Who Drowned With Daughter Shares Message

Family Expresses Gratitude to First Responders

The family of the father and daughter who drowned on Park Point last week are sharing their gratitude with the first responders who worked to try to save the two.

Father Ryan Fuglie, and his 10-year-old daughter Lillian died in the rough waters Thursday night.

The mother of Ryan Fuglie says they want to thank Duluth fire, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the swift water rescue team, and the staff at St. Mary’s hospital for all their hard work.

“We are relieved to hear that the firefighter injured in the rescue is on the mend, we can’t thank you enough for putting your life at risk while trying to save our family members,” said Ryan’s mother, Tammi Tijerina Schwinn. “We are all devastated and heartbroken losing Ryan and Lillian our lives will never be the same. They leave such an empty void that will never ever be filled. Please keep our family in your prayers we appreciate all of you.”

There is a fundraiser set up to help Ryan’s fiancé during this time, you can find more information here.