Nature Classes Begin at Boulder Lake

Classes Focus on Natural History and Conservation

BOULDER LAKE, Minn.-At Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center, the classroom will be outdoors this week.

A 40-hour hands-on course began today at their facility that will focus on the Northland’s natural history and conservation.

It’s also teaching some local educators about how they connect better with their students.

“I am a special education teacher and I think it’s important to take kids outside to learn [and] expanding my knowledge will help them engage in learning as well,” said Juliane Champman, a student at the camp.

Educators at the site told us the leaves are changing colors already there.

To find out more about all that Boulder Lake has to offer, including its numerous classes, visit their website at: http://www.boulderlake.org/.