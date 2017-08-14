Rainy Weather Hasn’t Stopped CSA Farms from Thriving

Sunny Weather Between Rainy Days Has Been the Saving Grace

WRENSHALL, Minn.- Despite the rainy weather and even storms that have hit the Northland this summer, Community Supported Agriculture farms are still thriving.

Rick Dalen, the farmer at Northern Harvest Farm says a saving grace of the rainy weather has been the warm and sunny days that have followed the rain. This season Northern Harvest Farm has also planted Almost 200 apple trees and is in the process of creating an apple orchard.

“One of the great things about farming is that you’re always learning. It’s just a constant learning process. You’re never going to master nature, you’re never going to master mother nature, so everything is always changing,” said Dalen.

This season, The Northern Harvest Farm is delivering fresh and organic produce to 130 households each week.