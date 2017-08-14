Registration Begins for UMD

Classes Begin at UMD Aug. 28

DULUTH, Minn.-Today new students for UMD’s Fine Arts Department registered for classes and got advisement from campus counselors.

It’s all done with the goal of making the students feel more comfortable on campus.

“It’s important because everyone gets to be in this space, meet each other, said Asher Carlson, lead student advisor. “We’re all kind of in the same boat figuring out our classes; figuring out what life is going to be like as a college student here at UMD.”

Classes officially begin at UMD Aug. 28.

To find out more about UMD’s schedule, visit http://www.d.umn.edu/calendar/academic_cal.html.