Superior Working to Become a Better Place to Live

Leaders Are Working on Making Exposition District a Reality

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The business community in Superior has been working to grow the city for the last 4 years, and in the November 2016 election, citizens in superior voted to approve the Better City Superior Referendum.

Now, local leaders in Superior are working to pass an advisory referendum asking legislators in Madison to allow Superior to make an exposition district. An Exposition district is an area allowed to collect its own taxes on tourism related spending like restaurants, lodging, and rental cars. The taxes collected would be used to develop projects to bring more tourists to Superior, and hopefully, convince them to stay. The idea is that by slightly raising costs on tourism related spending and getting more people to move to or stay in Superior, the city can lower things like property taxes in the long run.

“If we could create more of a quality of life then the fixed cost of living isn’t such an impact and ultimately if we drive enough people to our community we can spread that cost amongst the people and drive it down,” said Bruce Thompson of the Better Superior Inc.