Two Harbors campground addition named after late representative David Dill

Dill represented Disctrict 3A in Northeastern Minnestota

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A Two Harbors campground expansion officially got a new name on Monday in honor of a man who helped make it possible. The $1,000,000 expansion at the Burlington Bay Campground was named in honor of the late Minnesota representative, David Dill. The expansion was one of Dill’s projects. State and local representatives, along with Dill’s wife, Tucky Dill, were on hand to pay tribute to the late representative.

“He never sought the spotlight,” Tucky Dill said. “He loved to have projects finished, and that’s where he was brilliant. Bringing people together to do the job that they had the talents to do, procuring those funds and making it all work. We’re very proud of the legacy he left.”

Part of that expansion now includes a new commons area facility that features showers, laundry and office space. The new building opened up in June.

“Part of the original expansion, when we agreed to build this is that we would build a shower house, or bathhouse with it, and that’s what we did,” Two Harbors Mayor Christopher Swanson said. “And the reason was that it was recognized as an important part of the new expansion.”

Dill represented District 3A in Northeastern Minnesota. He passed away due to cancer at the age of 60 in 2015.