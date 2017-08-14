Wisconsin Regulators Approve SWL&P Rate Increases

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has authorized base utility rate changes for Superior Water, Light & Power’s electric, gas, and water utilities.

The rate adjustments will help to pay for upgrades to electric substations and transmission lines, a portion of water infrastructure along Belknap Street and other areas of Superior, as well as gas utility infrastructure updates.

“The additional investments in our infrastructure are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and to provide them excellent service,” said Deb Amberg, ALLETE senior vice president, chief strategy officer of regulated operations, and president of SWL&P. “New technologies offer many opportunities for a better customer service experience, and we plan to incorporate them in a cost-effective manner.”

Customer bills will vary depending on respective utility service, schedule, rate, season, and usage characteristics, according to SWL&P. The company indicates the average residential customer of all three utilities using about 600 kilowatt hours of electricity, 100 therms of natural gas, and 500 cubic feet of water will see a total change of about $8 per month or a 3.9 percent.

“We try to balance cost and improvements that continue to ensure our customers can rely on their lights being on, their houses being warm, and their water being clean,” stated SWL&P Treasurer Paul Holt.

The last rate adjustment authorized was in January of 2013.