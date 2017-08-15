Cliffs Natural Resouces to go by Old Name Again

It Will Once Again be Called Cleveland Cliffs

DULUTH, Minn.-Cliffs Natural Resources is going by its old name once again.

Today they announced they will be called Cleveland Cliffs again.

The name change is part of the company celebrating its 170th anniversary.

“The historical name Cleveland-Cliffs is synonymous with our strong heritage, and is the perfect one for our next era of growth,” said Lourenco Goncalves, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a prepared statement. “As we did more than 60 years ago, when we adopted pelletizing as a smart business opportunity to utilize American iron ore and provide the domestic blast furnaces with customized pellets, Cleveland-Cliffs is once again reinventing itself as the supplier of high-quality iron units to the Great Lakes region.”