Duluth Grill Opens Fresh Grocery Counter

The new addition features items like the restaurant's condiments and dressings to entrees such as their house smoked salmon and homemade pasties

DULUTH, Minn. – A well-known Northland restaurant is expanding its services to accommodate customers on the go.

The Duluth Grill recently opened up a new fresh grocery counter, which features items like the restaurant’s condiments and dressings to entrees such as their house smoked salmon and homemade pasties.

Many of Duluth Grill’s customers are tourists heading up the North Shore, so they came up with a way for them to take some of their most requested foods on the road.

“They can pick up a piece of smoked salmon, a piece of cheese, some olives, crackers, and they can just take it and make a picnic box for whatever they choose to do after they’re at the Duluth Grill,” said Laura Watkins, front house manager at Duluth Grill.

The counter also includes some unique items like Red Table Meats from the Twin Cities and a variety of specialty cheeses.