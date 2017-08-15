Glensheen Introduces “The Best Damn Tour”

New Tour Includes Kayaking, Bonfire and Flashlight Tour

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen officials are hoping to show guests their best time at the mansion yet with their new experience called “The Best Damn Tour.”

This tour includes kayaking, a bonfire on the shore of Lake Superior, and a flashlight tour inside the mansion.

It’s offered every Tuesday through the end of September.

Each tour is open to just four people.

Depending on the response of this tour, it could come back in June of 2018 to run through the summer.

To purchase a ticket or learn more, head to www.glensheen.org.