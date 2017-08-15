Group Wants Hearing on Proposed Mine

Duluth for Clean Water Opposes Copper-Nickel Mining near Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of concerned citizens sent a message to Gov. Mark Dayton Tuesday regarding PolyMet’s proposed copper–nickel mine.

The group called Duluth for Clean Water wants an evidentiary hearing before a permit to mine is issued to PolyMet for its proposed site.

Critics call the type of mining proposed the most toxic form of mining known in America.

Tuesday, the group called on Gov. Dayton to grant the hearing in front of a neutral judge to get all of the facts in the open. Organizers are confident the governor will grant the hearing.

“The governor has declared this as the year of water, he’s a water protector I believe,” said John Doberstein of Duluth for Clean Water. “He’s done great work for the environment, and I think he’s going to make the right decision on this.”

Members of Duluth for Clean Water were joined at Tuesday’s event by several city leaders. First District City Councilor Gary Anderson believes the time to act is now.

“The permit to mine application has been submitted and every day we sit silently I feel is sort of giving our approval to the process,” said Anderson.

Duluth for Clean Water plans to take a letter outlining their request for a hearing to the offices of both Governor Dayton as well as Minnesota DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr on Wednesday.