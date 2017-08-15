Living History Walk Returns to Superior

Northland Uncovered: Douglas County Historical Society

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Living History Walk is coming back to Superior to bring the city’s past back to life.

A history tour will be conducted through Greenwood Cemetery.

Several actors from the Twin Ports will portray prominant former community members at their gravesite.

Tony Tracy, the Executive Director of the Douglas County Historical Society, says this is just another way to share the history of the town.

The third annual walk will be happening on Saturday, September 16.

Tickets will be available September 1 at www.douglashistory.org.