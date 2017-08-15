Man Dies From Fall Down Elevator Shaft At Androy Hotel

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A 63-year-old man is dead after falling from down an elevator shaft at Superior’s Androy Hotel.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the hotel at 1213 Tower Avenue.

According to the Superior Fire Department, the man, who was not identified Tuesday, fell 20 feet from the first floor to the basement.

The elevator was put out of service pending an independent investigation, according to a news release from the fire department.