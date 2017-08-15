Minnesota Power Discusses Community Solar Gardens With Public

The next information session will be held Tuesday, August 22.

DULUTH, Minn. -Northlanders got the chance to learn a little bit about Minnesota Power’s community solar garden program. Customers are able to purchase a subscription to the solar power in exchange for a fixed utility rate. They are holding several information sessions in the area for people who may be interested.

“It gives them a chance to ask me very direct questions about how it works,” Minnesota Power’s Renewable Programs lead Paul Helstrom said. “I go through a whole presentation about the ins and outs about how you subscribe, and how that subscription is going to look on your bill, and the costs and benefits. They’re very helpful, and it’s a very important part of understanding community solar gardens.”

