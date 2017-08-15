MnDOT Answers Questions Regarding Upcoming Mesaba Avenue Project

Next spring, construction will begin on an $8 million project along the Mesaba Avenue corridor near Interstate 35

DULUTH, Minn. – MnDOT officials met with the public Tuesday to discuss an upcoming project that will impact a busy stretch of Duluth roads.

One of the main issues that will be addressed is the dangerous weave situation between westbound Superior Street and westbound Mesaba Avenue. MnDOT says they plan to convert the eastbound bridge coming into Duluth to a safer two-way system.

“It’s a bad situation when you have conflicts like that from a safety standpoint with weaving traffic,” said Brian Larson, project manager with MnDOT. “There’s a disruption in the overall traffic flow with that kind of situation.”

MnDOT crews will also replace the road stretching from Mesaba Avenue all the way up to Central Entrance.

The project also includes rehabilitation of the following bridges:

Westbound Highway 2 off ramp over I-35 ramp

Eastbound Highway 2 on ramp over I-35 ramps

Northbound Michigan Street over Southbound Mesaba Avenue

Northbound Mesaba Avenue over Superior Street

Concrete pavement repairs and storm sewer repairs between I-35 and Central Entrance

ADA improvements between I-35 and Central Entrance

There is not a current start date, but MnDOT expects this project to wrap up by the end of next summer.