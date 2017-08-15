New Mountain Biking Trail Coming to Spirit Mountain

It's Expected to be Completed by October

DULUTH, Minn.-A new mountain biking trail is coming to Spirit Mountain.

The Duluth City Council has approved $72,000 to help fund the project, with Spirit Mountain matching that amount.

The trail will be unique in a few ways, including being able to handle all sorts of weather.

“This trail will allow us to bike if there’s been a rain shower – rain storms,” said Brandy Ream, the executive director for Spirit Mountain. “It will be designed to shed water very easily and also withstand all the weather elements we have in Duluth.”

The trail is expected to be completed by October.

Spirit Mountain is planning on adding more mileage to it, as they are working on fundraising efforts.

To find out more about the Spirit Mountain biking trails, visit their website http://spiritmt.com/.