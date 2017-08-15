Most Renowned Bass Fishing Tournament Will be in Mille Lacs for Second Year

The 2017 Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Tournament Will Take Place September 14-17

MILLE LACS, Minn.- The 2017 Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Tournament is taking place at the lake on September 14th through the 17th. Last year the event brought more than 14,000 people to the area, where spectators had the chance to watch the nation’s top 50 anglers battle it out with the fish.

“It’s gained the notoriety of it, I think the local people are prepared at what it really had to offer and I think we will see more of that happening, people doing more and coming out, as well as the visitors coming in,” says Tina Chapman, the Executive Director of Mille Lacs Area Tourism Council.

Mille Lacs was named the best small mouth bass fishing lake in America by Bassmaster magazine.