Woman Pays Forward with Acts of Kindness

Debra Johnson Robnik Often Gives Gifts to Strangers on Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. – Debra Johnson Robnik can’t remember a time with so much negativity in the world.

“I don’t remember, ever in my age, having so much and seeing so much hatred,” she says. “And that’s frightening.”

As a way to fight that hatred Johnson Robnik tries to do nice things for strangers she meets on Duluth’s Lakewalk.

“I just like to come and surprise people with that kind of stuff,” said Johnson Robnik. “It just means so much to me.”

Her favorite way to spread kindness is with gift boxes she makes and gives to random people.

“It just brings happiness to people and it gets me out too,” she says.

Some days, just getting out isn’t easy for Johnson Robnik, who suffers from severe depression and post-traumatic stress. She says she comes to the Lakewalk to give strangers gifts because it makes her feel better.

“And they’re just…,” said Johnson Robnik, gasping with surprise to demonstrate. “It makes me feel good, knowing i’ve done something like that.”

On Tuesday, Owen Manchester was the recipient of Johnson Robnik’s good deed.

“She just kind of came up to me, I was being polite,” said Manchester, who was amazed by Johnson Robnik’s gesture of kindness.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Manchester. “Not many people do that. I thought it was pretty cool that someone just came up to me, doesn’t happen every day.”

For Johnson Robnik, the joy she brings to strangers is therapeutic.

“They make me feel better,” she says. “They don’t know how much they just made my day.”

According to Manchester, those feelings go both ways.

“I’m very thankful that I was able to have a conversation, get a cool basket, meet some new people,” he said.