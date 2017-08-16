5 Year Old Uses Lemonade Stand To Give Back

Money Raised Will Go Towards Douglas County Humane Society

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A young entrepreneur in Superior is learning the meaning of giving back.

Braden, 5, decided to set up a lemonade stand, where he would give all of his proceeds to the Humane Society of Douglas County.

“I think it’s great to give back to the community for the things that we do, and make sure that we bring attention to some of the things that might get missed, just from being a local business, and helping out another local business as well.” Lindsey Graskey, Operating Manager, Spirit Room said.

The Spirit Room in Superior agreed to contribute to the cause by matching Braden’s earnings.

After Tuesday’s sales and the match of Spirit Room, Braden raised $386 for the Douglas County Humane Society.