Arson Fire on Vernon Street in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Vernon Street, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire.

A Deputy Fire Marshal was able to determine the cause of the fire to be arson.

Damages are estimated to be $5,000.00.

This was the fourth suspicious fire at this location in the past year, all remain under investigation at this time.

Those with information are asked to contact the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020. Those with information leading to the identification of persons responsible could receive rewards up to $5,000.00.