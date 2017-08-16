Aviation a Boom for Duluth’s Economy

DEED Study Shows Aviation Responsible for More than $600 Million Added to Local Economy

DULUTH, Minn. – Officials From Duluth’s aviation industry celebrated a decade of aviation’s economic impact on the city.

They also announced the results of a study by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

According to DEED, aviation activity at and around the Duluth International Airport since 2007 is responsible for 3,451 direct jobs, 5,669 total jobs, $646,500,000 in value added to the local economy and $325,200,000 in personal income. Those numbers are music to Mayor Emily Larson’s ears.

“This is an industry of aviation that is not just stable, it is growing,” said Mayor Larson. “What we’re here to celebrate today is that we are truly a region on the rise.”

Mayor Larson was joined at Lake Superior College’s Center for Advanced Aviation by officials representing every aspect of Duluth’s aviation industry.

Tom Werner, Executive Director of the Duluth International Airport believes each partner played a vital role in the industry’s overall success.

“When the private sector, higher ed., local government entities all come together in common cause, we can grow our economy,” said Werner.

Groups represented at Wednesday’s celebration included APEX, the Northern Aero Alliance, Cirrus, AAR and Lake Superior College.