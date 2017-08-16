Bayfront Festival Park Tuns Into Kids, Cops & Cars

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds of youth from around the area braved some rainy conditions Wednesday to take part in the Kids, Cops, and Cars event.

Bayfront Festival Park hosted the fifth annual event where multiple law enforcement agencies, along with the coast guard and fire department, come together to teach kids all about what they do.

Duluth’s police chief told us the event has been expanding a lot over the years.

“We launched it and we are hoping to get a couple dozen kids and now in our fifth year this has continued to grow and grow,” said Police Chief Mike Tusken.

Those who visited the event also saw it as a way to build stronger bonds with the community by putting them in a more positive light.

“It gets the kids to see the cops in a good light,” said Duluth resident and boxer Zach Walters. “I love seeing the cops. They are great guys, they do a good job. It always like to support them. It’s important.”

Kids and law enforcement participated in a variety of fun activities like a tug of war and visiting with the Duluth Police’s horses from the mounted patrol.