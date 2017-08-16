Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance Holds Fundraiser

Group Hopes to Raise Money to Expand Area Horse Trails

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance held a fundraiser Wednesday.

The group hoped to raise at least $5,000 with a steak dinner, raffle, and silent auction that will go towards their goal of expanding horse trails in the area.

“Most of us have to travel in order to get to any rideable horse trial,” says Jodi Johannessen, President of the Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance. “To have something in our own back yard would be wonderful.”

The group hopes to develop a twenty mile trail within the next three years that connects Duluth horse trails to Jay Cooke State Park.