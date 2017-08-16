Duluth Workforce Development Center Hosts Fall Job Fair

More than 30 employers were on hand to talk with anybody looking for a new job or wanting a career change

DULUTH, Minn. – Job seekers had a chance to meet with potential employers in Duluth Wednesday.

The city’s Workforce Development Center teamed up with the Minnesota Workforce Center to host its annual Gear Up for Fall Job Fair. More than 30 employers were on hand to talk with anybody looking for a new job or wanting a career change.

The workforce center says there are a variety of positions available in the area, from hospitality to healthcare and that businesses are hurting for good employers right now.

“Employers are really clamoring for skilled workers ,” said Paula Reed, manager of the Duluth Workforce Development Center. “These kinds of opportunities are a benefit to them. They don’t have to do their own type of fair. They can come here, network with some other employers, maybe talk about collaboration.”

Workforce Development staff also provided job seekers with help updating their resumes at today’s event.