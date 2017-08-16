Firefighter Injured in House Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Anderson Road around 9:49 a.m. to the report of a structure fire, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the upstairs of the 1 1/2 story single family home. The fire was extinguished quickly after crews were able to ventilate the roof.

The Duluth Fire Department confirmed that no one was in the house at the time of the incident.

Initial damage estimates total $70,000, as the fire extended into the floor and ceiling and the main floor kitchen. Heavy smoke damage was throughout the home as well.

One firefighter was injured during the initial attack on the fire, suffering a significant injury to his leg which could require surgery. Duluth Fire Chief Dennis Edwards confirmed that the firefighter injured was also injured in the water rescue last week, after pulling one of the bodies from Lake Superior.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.