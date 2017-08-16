Kids Cafe Employs Local Youth

Program Helps Disadvantaged Get Fresh Meals

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids Café has been around for 15 years at the Damiano Center in Duluth but this year’s program has a little twist.

This summer nine teenagers were employed through the program with the hopes they would build up job employment skills.

During their stay with the program, the teens learned all about nutrition, gardening, cooking, and distributing food to the less fortunate in the community.

“One of our youth leaders say it was the best first job they could have hoped for,” said Ashley Grimm, program director. “It’s about us working with kids, making sure they are successful in building those skills.”

Kids Café serves as a safe place for kids to get nutritional meals and take part in fun activities.