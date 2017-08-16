Larson Holds Community Listening Session, Residents Express Concern Over Proposed Budget Cuts

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson continued her community listening sessions this evening in West Duluth.

Residents and city leaders came together at the Harrison Community Center to learn more about the Larson’s plan for improving Duluth’s streets.

Earlier this week, the mayor also announced her proposed city budget for 2018. The plan includes $700,000 in combined cuts to Duluth’s fire and police departments, something that concerns residents on the city’s west end.

“To make cuts to the fire department and stuff like that is bad,” said Danny Sutherland, a lifelong west end resident. “Fire and police is something we need and I don’t think any of that should be cut.”

Residents also had a chance to speak one–on–one with Larson about their thoughts and concerns happening in the city.