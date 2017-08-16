UPDATE: Maintenance Worker was Attempting to Address Elevator Problem before Death

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A 63-year-old man is dead after falling from down an elevator shaft at Superior’s Androy Hotel.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the hotel at 1213 Tower Avenue.

According to the Superior Fire Department, the man, who was not identified Tuesday, fell 20 feet from the first floor to the basement.

The Superior Police Department reported Wednesday, the man was a night maintenance worker, who was attempting to address the problem. The release states that the man opened the elevator door with a key and accessed the elevator. He did not realize that the elevator cart was a floor above his before proceeding through the open door and fell to his death.

The elevator was put out of service pending an independent investigation, according to a news release from the fire department.

The Superior PD has noted that OSHA has been made aware of the incident and will be conducting an investigation.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Check back for updates.