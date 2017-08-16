Men As Peacemakers Thanks Volunteers With Picnic

Organization Officials Say Their Programs Would Not Be Possible Without Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. – Men As Peacemakers held a picnic today to celebrate all the work done by their volunteers.

The organization serves over 1,000 community members every year through programs that promote equality and try to end violence against women and children.

Men As Peacemakers officials say that work would not be possible without their volunteers.

“Volunteers are really like an extension of all of us who have the opportunity to work here,” says Men As Peacemakers Executive Director Ed Heisler. “They’re folks who give their time and their talents and their skills back to the community.”

Men As Peacemakers is always in need of more volunteers. To see how you can help, visit their website here.