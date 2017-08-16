Proctor Hoghead Festival Begins

42nd Annual Festival Pays Tribute to the Community's Railroad Heritage

PROCTOR, Minn. – The 42nd Annual Hoghead Festival kicked off today in Proctor.

It’s called “Hoghead” after the engineers who worked on trains, a way for the community to pay tribute to their railroad heritage.

Today was the annual car show where a free meal was given to anyone showing off their cars.

“You see people you haven’t seen in a year or maybe two years,” says Dick Kari of the Proctor Lions Club. “Class reunions are a big thing this time of year. They come out and they try to have their class reunions and come down to the main street here of Proctor and visit with friends.”

The Hoghead Festival continues on Saturday with a parade, pancake breakfast, fireworks, and street dance.