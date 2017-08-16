West Duluth Equestrian Trail To Be Built

Trail Will Be Ready In October

DULUTH, Minn. – The West Duluth Equestrian community will soon have a trail of their own.

The project was approved by the Duluth City Council in 2014, due to high demand from West Duluth horse riders.

The first installment called the Ely Peak Loop, is expected to be completed by October 1. The trail will also be used for multiple outdoor sports.

“It’s about a three mile section of the trail that’s going to be hardened to allow equestrian use on the trail. The other thing that’s positive about that is, it’s going to also improve the trail for cross country skiing in the winter as well,” Andy Holak, Trails Coordinator, Duluth Parks & Rec said.

The trail is expected to be completed by Fall of 2018.