Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Seeks Community Support

Duluth's Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center Continues Fundraising for New Structure

DULUTH, Minn. – Northern Minnesota’s only wildlife rehabilitation center, Wildwoods, is looking for your support.

The volunteer run organization is looking to raise money to complete work on a structure which houses animals taken into the center.

Since 2016 crews have been making progress, but lack of funds is causing the progression to slow.

Right now, 75 percent of the $150,000 cost is covered. Wildwoods is asking for donations to cover the remaining 25 percent of the bill.

Click here if you would like to donate or to learn more or call (218) 791-3604 for more information.