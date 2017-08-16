Wisconsin ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Initiative Starts Friday

MADISON, Wis. – Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin ill combine their resources to watch for impaired drivers as part of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative that begins Friday, Aug. 18 and runs through Labor Day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“Whether it’s caused by alcohol, prescription medications, or other drugs, impaired driving is illegal, it’s dangerous, and it risks the lives of everyone along our roadways,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety.

Nationally, about one-third of all traffic crash deaths involve drunk drivers. Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 143 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries. In addition last year, there were over 24,700 traffic convictions for operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

WisDOT offers a free Drive Sober mobile app, which includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selection, find a ride feature, as well as interactive games to determine whether drivers should give up their keys. The app can be found at www.zeroinwisconsin.gov/drivesober/