BBQ Held for Law Enforcement

Chris Jensen is a Memory Care Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation hosted a BBQ for law enforcement and first responders.

Representatives there told us it’s a good way to get know all the heroes who help that organization in so many ways.

Most of the time, authorities are there for some very serious matters, and the people that work there don’t get to know law enforcement very well.

“We get to sit and chat about our families and where we’re from,” said Amy Porter, executive director of Chris Jensen. “It’s a nice social time.”

Chris Jensen is known in the community for their memory care facility and other rehab services.