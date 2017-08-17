Carlton County Fair Opens

This Year's Fair is the 127th

BARNUM, Minn. – The 127th Carlton County fair is open.

Between Thursday and Sunday, fair–goers can check out the best livestock the county has to offer, while also enjoying rides, and of course fair food.

Organizers say this is the best time of year.

“The only sad thing is it’s the end of summer,” said Allysha Sample, Fair Manager. “It’s so much fun, this is the time I wait for every single year.”

This year’s Carlton Co. fair also includes a number of musical acts and performances by Ma’Ceo Circo.

