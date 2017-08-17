Castle Danger Celebrates 6 Years

Cheers To The Years - This Weekend At The Brewery In Two Harbors!

TWO HARBORS, Minn. —

Kegs are tapped in celebration of Castle Dangers 6 Year Anniversary this weekend. They are celebrating their success with live music, food trucks, lawn games, raffles and of course, drinking their dangerously good beer with friends.

“It’s been the longest six years and the shortest six years that the brewery and I can imagine. When we started as a 3 barrel brewery, just twelve miles up the shore in Castle Danger itself, we didn’t really have an idea that it would turn into this.” explained the Brewery Representative Rich Powell.

This weekend they will also be serving up 4 different infused beers, to throw cheers to all of the years!

LIVE MUSIC LINE-UP:

Friday, August 18: 5pm – Kyle Ollah, 7:30pm – Mel & The Side Effects

Saturday, August 19: 1pm – Boomchucks, 3pm – Feeding Leroy, 5pm – A Band Called Truman, 7pm – Black River Revue

Castle Danger Brewery

17 7th Street

Two Harbors, MN 55616

(218) 834-5800