Citizens’ Police Academy Being Hosted by Superior Police Department

Registration Still Open

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is looking for residents to take part in their Citizens’ Police Academy.

The academy focuses on teaching community members all about what the police do through a variety of classes including having a ride along.

The program also aims to put police in a more positive light.

“The biggest thing citizens take away are just a better understanding and an empathy for what police officers do every day and every night,” said John Kiel, patrol captain for the police department.

Classes begin Sept. 13. To find out more, visit this website: http://ci.superior.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/5729.