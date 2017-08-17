Cosplay Costumes On Display

Duluth Library Hosts Cosplayers

Duluth, Minn.

All sorts of characters made their way to the Duluth library Thursday afternoon.

Cos-players had their chance to dress up to the nines princesses, pirates, ninjas and many other characters showed up.

One princess we talked to says that events like today’s gives her a chance to see people she hasn’t seen in a while.

“Me and friends saw this as an opportunity to get together and have fun. A lot of these people I haven’t seen since school which is amazing,” said Lizzy Midford, Cosplayer.