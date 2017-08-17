Electrical Fire on Baxter Avenue in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to a possible structure fire in the 800 block of Baxter Avenue, according to the Superior Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated there was light smoke visible from the back of a two-story, single family home. Crews confirmed this as they arrived on scene, and found a working fire in the rear area of the home, according to Battalion Chief, Steven Edwards.

Fire crews were unable to battle the fire until power was cut by Superior, Water, Light, & Power. Once electric was cut, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

“It stinks, it’s indescribable,” said Robert Pauna, the homeowner. “Just was looking at moving into a new home here in a couple weeks and selling this one. That’s out of the question now or on hold anyways for a little bit.”

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental and electrical in nature. Damages are estimated at $25,000.