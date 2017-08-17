Lake County Fair Kicks Off Despite Rainy Weather

Dozens Put Their Talent to Work in the 4-H Exhibits Thursday

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Despite the cold, rainy weather we’re experiencing in the Northland, it isn’t stopping one community from coming together to celebrate their annual county fair.

The Lake County Fair is celebrating their 109th season.

Thursday, rain kept most of the rides from operating but didn’t stop the barnyard animals for getting ready to be judged in various competitions.

Sheep, goat, chicken and rabbit judging kicked off earlier in the day.

Organizers say the 4-H exhibits are important and vital to keeping the county fair alive and well.

“It’s a really big learning experience. This is my rabbit’s first show and even though he didn’t place really well, it’s good for him to learn how to set up for the shows,” said Alexis Hanson, 4-H participant.

Happening Friday, those participating with the 4-H exhibits will be judged on their cattle, goat and pig entries.

