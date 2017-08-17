Lead Glensheen Investigator, Gary Waller, Dies at Age 72

JAN. 4, 1945 - AUG. 15, 2017

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Gary Waller, who led the investigation of the Glensheen murders in 1977, and later served as St. Louis County Sheriff has died, according to an obituary.

Waller, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at his home, according to the obituary.

Waller dedicated his life to law enforcement. He served as a Lieutenant on the Duluth Police Department, a rank he worked his way up to over 20 years with the department.

While serving on the Duluth Police Dept., Waller led the investigation of the Glensheen murders in 1977. He would commemorate his work of the infamous case in a co-authored book with Gail Feichtinger, “Will to Murder: The True Story Behind the Crimes and Trials Surrounding The Glensheen Killings.”

After his retirement from the Duluth PD, Waller would serve three terms as Sheriff of St. Louis County, where he would help to construct the new jail on Haines Road, replacing the old downtown facility.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25. Details have not been announced.

The St. Louis County Sheriff Office released the following statement on the passing of Waller:

He improved the way investigations are conducted, built the current St. Louis County Jail and implemented the D.A.R.E. program for deputies to teach in schools. These are just a few of the accomplishments credited to former Sheriff Gary Waller, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 72. Waller served as St. Louis County Sheriff from 1987 until his retirement in 1999. His career in law enforcement also included 21 years working for the Duluth Police Department, where he was perhaps best known for his role as lead investigator in the Congdon murders. “Gary Waller made our agency more progressive. He brought in new policies and new ways of doing things,” said current Sheriff Ross Litman. “He hired me and a number of our now more senior deputies and staff, so his lessons and legacy are still very much with us. Because of his background, he strongly supported investigations and brought a modern ethic and new direction in the way we do our work.” Waller was a member of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and served a term as its president. In 1995 he was awarded the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award, which is given to individuals and organizations that have made an outstanding contribution within the community towards crime prevention and community awareness. Honor guards from both the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Duluth Police Department will be present at his funeral, which is scheduled for August. 25.

Statement from St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin: