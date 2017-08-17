Level III Offender Moving into Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a Level III Predatory Offender who is moving into the Duluth area.

James Demetrius Redd, 44, will be relocating into the vicinity of North 22nd Avenue West and 2nd Street West in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth.

Redd is described as a black male, 5’6″, 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a history of sexual conduct and contact with adolescent females ages 14-15. Conduct included explicit photographs and contact included penetration. Redd was known to his victims.

Authorities remind residents that the offender is not wanted by the police and has served the sentenced imposed on him by the court; this report is just simply to inform the public about an address change of a registered offender.