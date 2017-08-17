Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Jan 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will increase on Jan. 1, 2018, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Minimum wage rates as of Jan. 1 will increase from $9.50 to $9.65 an hour for large employers, and from $7.50 to $7.87 for other state minimum wages.

The rate increase is to adjust for inflation.

“In 2014, I worked with the Legislature to raise the minimum wage in Minnesota. Now, that law demonstrates its full benefit, as incomes rise for more than 250,000 Minnesotans and their families, who are working hard to lift themselves out of poverty,” stated Gov. Mark Dayton.

According to the Dept. of Labor and Industry, an estimated 250,000 hourly workers earn less than $9.65 an hour.

As of Jan. 1, 2018: