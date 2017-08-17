Mobile Pantry Comes to Cloquet

Second Harvest Will Run the Pantry Monthly

CLOQUET, Minn. – Carlton County residents lined up at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on a rainy Thursday morning, waiting for the county’s first mobile food pantry to open.

“This is a great opportunity for people who need a little bit of food to come grab some,” said Rachel Johnston, who visited the pantry Thursday.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank already runs mobile pantries in two Northwest Wisconsin counties, but the new Cloquet stop is their first in Minnesota.

“We just really want to come in and provide more services,” said Dan Wilson, Program Director with Second Harvest. “There’s a lot of people in need compared to the rest of the counties we serve. We thought the need was immediate, so we wanted to come in and help.”

At the mobile pantry, volunteers are ready with a wide variety of food for anyone in need.

“We’re offering a decent amount of produce; fresh cabbage, corn, cucumbers,” said Wilson. “We have some pre–packed bags of canned veggies, fruit and some non–perishables, as well as some fun stuff. We’ve got some freeze–pops, we’ve got some pork tenderloin, we also have some chocolate cereal and sausage. So a whole host of nutritious items and some fun stuff to eat, too.”

“I think there’s never a downside to loving people,” said Pastor Kris Sauter of Cloquet’s Vineyard Church, who brought a team of volunteers to help distribute food. “Whether we had 20 people or 100 people, people are experiencing something good.”

And those who received food appreciated the help.

“This is awesome, I’m really glad we did this,” said Johnston. “School’s starting and we needed to stock up on some stuff for school. We’re definitely grateful.”

Organizers are confident as word spreads more people will take advantage of the pantry.

“We’re expecting to this one to grow quite large,” said Wilson. “Even bigger than any of our other mobile pantries.”

And for Our Savior’s, the pantry is another chance to help neighbors in need.

“It’s really big we can be a part of this,” said Pastor Chris Hill, the senior pastor at Our Savior’s. “Whatever new kinds of things come along the way where we can make a difference in people’s lives, we want to be a part of that.”

Second Harvest will run the Cloquet mobile pantry on the 3rd Thursday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s.