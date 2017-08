New Accreditation for FDLTCC

College is Only School in U.S. Accredited by WINHEC

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is celebrating a new accreditation.

FDLTCC was recently accredited by the World Indigenous Nations Higher Educatiuon Consortium (WINHEC).

The accreditation lasts 10 years and makes the college a full voting member of the WINHEC.

Fond du Lac is the only college in the United States accredited by the WINHEC.