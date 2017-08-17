Time Capsule Celebration In Virginia, MN

Artifacts Seen For First Time In 50 Years

Virginia, Minn.

At this time 50 years ago the City of Virginia, MN was having a 5 day party, the Diamond Day Celebration.

They were also celebrating 75 years as a city by putting cool stuff in the ground.

Wednesday, Virginia residents went back in time to open something they haven’t seen in years. Residents that celebrated on that day 50 years ago were able to be present to the opening of a time capsule.

Technology that was important then, paving the way for what we have now was seen for the first time in 50 years.