Tree Removal Project Begins Aug. 22 in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin removing dead and dying trees and branches at several locations in Duluth.

The project will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 24. Crews will be out between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This work will require temporary, single lane closures at:

Southbound I-35 between the tunnels

Westbound Hwy 194 between 2nd and 3rd Streets

North and southbound Hwy 61 (London Rd) from 26th St E to 60th St. E

Motorists are asked to slow down and drive with caution through work zones.