Art in Bayfront Park Starts Tomorrow

Event Will Go Through Sunday

DULUTH, Minn.-Art in Bayfront Park kicks off tomorrow as it celebrates its seventh year.

The event celebrates more than 100 local and regional artists.

A variety of different art will be on display including of course paintings, along with jewelry, photography, and metal work.

“I think the camaraderie between the community and the artist is really fun to see,” said Sara Collins, festival director. “You can go up and talk to an artist and hear how they make what they make and what inspires them.”

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

To find out more, visit this website: http://www.artinbayfrontpark.com/.