Benefit Account Set Up for Drowning Victims

Donations Can be Made to Any U.S. Bank Branch

DULUTH, Minn.-The Park Point Community Club has opened up a donation account for the father and daughter that drowned off park point earlier this month.

The account will benefit the family of Ryan and Lillian Fuglie who perished in a rip current.

The name of the account is the Fuglie Memorial Fund and is donations can be made to any US Bank branch.